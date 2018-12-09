Congo's outgoing president Kabila doesn't rule out running again in 2023

KINSHASA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The president of Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, plans to stay in politics when he steps down after elections on Dec. 23 and does not rule out running again for president in 2023, he told Reuters in an interview on Sunday.

Kabila said he aims for the long-delayed elections, which will mark Congo’s first democratic transfer of power, to be close to “perfection”, despite concerns in Congo and abroad about their organisation and the possibility of fraud.

The president also said there were no plans to alter the new mining code in the foreseeable future. (Reporting By Giulia Paravicini Writing by Edward McAllister)