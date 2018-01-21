Congolese security forces kill three people while dispersing anti-Kabila protest

KINSHASA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - At least three people were killed when Congolese security forces fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse a protest against President Joseph Kabila organised by the Catholic church on Sunday, a local watchdog said.

Seventeen other people were wounded, it said.

A Reuters witness saw police and paramilitaries fire volleys of tear gas and shoot into the air outside the Notre Dame cathedral in the capital Kinshasa. At least six people were lightly wounded when they were struck with flying tear gas canisters, he said. (Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Susan Fenton)