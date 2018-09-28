FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 28, 2018 / 5:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Congo mines minister backs state miner over Barrick's Kibali takeover

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp’s acquisition of Randgold’s stake in the Kibali gold mine requires approval by the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government, Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said on Friday.

Kabwelulu’s statement, which cited a provision of Congo’s new mining code, backs the position taken earlier in the day by state miner Sokimo, which vowed to “assert its rights” regarding Barrick’s takeover, without elaborating.

Randgold and AngloGold Ashanti each own 45 percent stakes in Kibali while Sokimo owns the remaining 10 percent.

Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.