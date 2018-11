DAKAR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Mortar bombs were fired at a U.N peacekeeping base and gunfire could be heard on Friday in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Beni, an area which has seen a surge in fighting with rebel groups this week, two sources said.

Congolese army spokesman Mak Hazukay said the army was monitoring the situation around the base and had imposed a curfew. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini and Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)