Twelve Congolese soldiers killed in clashes in Ebola-hit east

KINSHASA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Twelve Congolese soldiers were killed and dozens wounded in clashes with militias on Wednesday in which seven U.N peacekeepers were also killed in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ebola-hit east, government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

Earlier on Friday, a U.N. source told Reuters up to 50 Congolese soldiers were wounded in the joint operation earlier this week. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera and Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

