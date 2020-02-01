Cyclical Consumer Goods
Militants kill dozens in east Congo as attacks on civilians intensify

Stanis Bujakera

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 62 civilians in a series of massacres this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the army is waging a counter-insurgency campaign against the rebels, the government said on Saturday.

The upsurge in violence after a period of relative calm in early January undercuts government claims of security progress against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group active in Beni territory.

Additional reporting by Sammy Mupfuni; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross and Angus MacSwan

