May 24, 2018 / 4:54 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Militia attacks Banro Corp's east Congo gold mine - geologist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Congo, May 24 (Reuters) - Mai Mai militia attacked Banro Corp’s east Congo Namoya gold mine for the second time in less than a year on Thursday, a Banro geologist at the mine said, adding that four were wounded in the ensuing fire fight.

Geologist Bienfait Mukelo said the militia tried to enter the compound and seize some expatriate staff as hostages, but they were repelled in a fire fight with the guards. He did not immediately have further details.

Fighting between the Congolese army and a local militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo forced Banro to suspend operations at the Namoya gold mine for a month and temporarily evacuate its staff mid-last year. (Reporting by Fiston Mahamba Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

