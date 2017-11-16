FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo Republic revenues down 31 pct since oil price drop -PM
November 16, 2017 / 5:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Congo Republic revenues down 31 pct since oil price drop -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Congo Republic’s total government revenues have plummeted by 31.3 percent and revenues from the oil sector have fallen 65.1 percent since 2015 due to a slide in global crude prices, Prime Minister Clement Mouamba said on Thursday.

The government is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout due after public or publicly guaranteed debt spiked this year to 110 percent of GDP, according to the IMF. (Reporting By Christian Elion; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

