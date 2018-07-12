FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 12, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Congo Republic economy rebounds in 1st quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE, July 12 (Reuters) - Congo Republic’s economic growth rebounded to 1.9 percent in the first quarter this year, following a 2.6 percent decline for all of 2017, owing to improved oil prices and production, the national finance committee said on Thursday.

Congo has been hit hard by low crude oil prices and is struggling under the weight of more than $9 billion in debt or 110 percent of its GDP, which has forced it to seek an IMF bailout.

Its creditors, which include commodity trading houses Trafigura and Glencore, are keenly watching for signs of an improvement to its economic fortunes. (Reporting by Philon Bondenga; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.