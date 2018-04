ABIDJAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Congo Republic said on Friday that it had successfully negotiated an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support its debt-crippled economy.

“Republic of Congo congratulates itself for having met all of the criteria to be eligible for financing of its economic and financial programme by the IMF and its international partners,” the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Joe Bavier Editing by Hugh Lawson)