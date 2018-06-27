FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 12:38 PM / in an hour

IMF board to consider bailout for Congo Republic on July 6 - calendar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will examine Congo Republic’s request for a bailout on July 6, according to an IMF calendar seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Like other central African oil producers, Congo, which became a member of OPEC last week, has been hit hard by low crude prices and is struggling under the weight of over $9 billion in debt, around 110 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Aaron Ross)

