UPDATE 1-Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders - PM

BRAZZAVILLE, April 19 (Reuters) - Congo Republic’s current efforts to restructure its external debt will not affect multilateral creditors or holders of its Eurobond and regional bond, the prime minister said late on Wednesday.

Like other Central African oil producers, Congo has been hit hard by low crude prices. Government revenues have dropped by a third since 2015.

While several regional neighbours, including Chad and Gabon, have secured bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), talks with Congo have dragged on since last year largely due to the Fund’s demand that the government restructure debt.

In a statement released at the end of a two-week IMF mission to Congo, Prime Minister Clement Mouamba said the talks will “rapidly lead to the adoption” of a three-year programme with the Fund.

The IMF, which has yet to release a statement about its most recent mission to Congo, said in October that the country’s public or publicly guaranteed debt totalled $9.14 billion, or around 110 percent of GDP, by the end of July.

The government is seeking to restructure its debt with trading houses after borrowing $2 billion from merchants including Trafigura and Glencore.

