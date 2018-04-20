UPDATE 1-Congo Republic says agrees deal with IMF - statement

(Adds details)

ABIDJAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Congo Republic said on Friday it had negotiated an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to support its debt-crippled economy.

Like other Central African oil producing countries, Congo has been hit by low crude prices. While several neighbours, including Chad and Gabon, have secured bailouts from the IMF, talks with Congo have dragged on since last year.

“Republic of Congo congratulates itself for having met all of the criteria to be eligible for financing of its economic and financial programme by the IMF and its international partners,” the government said in a statement.

It said the agreement required the approval of an IMF board meeting.

The Congolese announcement appeared to contradict the IMF’s own statement published on Thursday in which it said it would propose a programme to the board “once compliance with all relevant IMF policies has been established.”

