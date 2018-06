DAKAR, June 13 (Reuters) - Congo Republic will open a call for oil license tenders in September followed by a promotion campaign at an oil conference in South Africa in November, Congo’s hydrocarbons minister and conference organisers said on Wednesday.

The joint statement said that the license round would last until June 30, 2019. It follows a previous round in 2016, in which 30 international companies registered to participate. (Reporting By Aaron Ross Editing by Tim Cocks)