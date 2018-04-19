FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 19, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRAZZAVILLE, April 19 (Reuters) - Congo Republic’s current efforts to restructure its external debt will not affect multilateral creditors or holders of its Eurobond and regional bond, Prime Minister Clement Mouamba said in a statement late on Wednesday.

In the statement, he said that ongoing talks with the International Monetary Fund, which has said the oil producer’s debt is unsustainable, will “rapidly lead to the adoption” of a three-year programme with the Fund. (Reporting by Christian Elion Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.