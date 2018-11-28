U.S. House panel sets Google CEO hearing for Dec. 5

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing with Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on the Alphabet Inc unit’s social media practices on Dec. 5, the committee said Wednesday.

Pichai in September had agreed to testify at a future date before the panel over Republican concerns that the company is biased against conservatives after the company skipped a high-profile Senate hearing. Google has denied it is biased toward conservatives. (Reporting by David Shepardson)