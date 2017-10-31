FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut governor signs bipartisan state budget into law
October 31, 2017 / 6:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Connecticut governor signs bipartisan state budget into law

Stephanie Kelly

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy signed a bipartisan state budget into law on Tuesday, months after the start of the new fiscal year in July, but vetoed appropriations in support of a new hospital tax proposal.

“While there are certainly many provisions of this budget I find problematic, there’s also a clear recognition of many of the fiscal priorities and concerns I’ve consistently articulated since January,” Governor Malloy said in the statement. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Daniel Bases and Diane Craft)

