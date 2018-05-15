FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Connecticut governor signs budget adjustment, warns of deficit

Hilary Russ

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy signed an adjusted budget for the next fiscal year on Tuesday but warned that the state is facing a deficit of nearly $2 billion in fiscal 2020.

The state, which has been grappling with large debt and pension burdens, will have $1.16 billion in its rainy day fund. But that may not be enough to withstand the next recession, Malloy noted.

“Despite these concerns, this budget contains many things to be proud of, it was adopted on time, and I am hopeful that its problems can be addressed,” he wrote in a letter to the General Assembly posted online alongside notification that he had signed the bill.

Lawmakers adjust the spending plan during their legislative session before the start of the second year in the state’s biennial budget process.

Last year, the two-year budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 was four months late, leading to chaos for some school districts and social service providers in particular.

Malloy, a Democrat, is not seeking re-election this year after serving two terms in office.

Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.