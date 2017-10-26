FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut lawmakers pass $41.3 bln, 2-yr budget, nearly 4 months late
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Exchange-Traded Funds
Oh, behave: How to make sense of behavioral ETFs
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Breakingviews
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 4:55 PM / in an hour

Connecticut lawmakers pass $41.3 bln, 2-yr budget, nearly 4 months late

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Connecticut lawmakers on Thursday passed a two-year, $41.3 billion budget, nearly four months after it was due, that is expected to help capital city Hartford avoid bankruptcy through state aid provisions.

The budget for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 closes a $3.5 billion deficit over the two years, in part with tax and fee hikes on tobacco products, ride shares and low-income working families.

It also raids a host of funds - for everything from school bus seats to clean energy and tobacco cessation - for money that will be swept into the general fund. (Reporting by Hilary Russ)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.