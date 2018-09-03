Conocophillips asks to extend operations in Indonesia's Corridor block -official

JAKARTA, Sept 3 (Reuters) -

* U.S. energy giant Conocophillips has asked Indonesia’s energy ministry to extend its operations in the Corridor natural gas block after its current contract ends in December 2023, a ministry official said

* ConocoPhillips (Grissik) Ltd had submitted a letter regarding its Corridor plans, but still needed to submit a formal proposal on the matter, Oil and Gas Director General Djoko Siswanto told reporters on Monday

* Without a formal proposal this month the block operatorship would be “given to Pertamina,” Siswanto said, noting that the sizeable output from the block in South Sumatra province would be attractive to the state oil company

* Repsol currently holds a 36 percent participating interest in the block (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen; editing by Richard Pullin)