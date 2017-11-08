FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips aims to spend $5.5 bln/year for rest of decade
Sections
Featured
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Peak oil? Majors aren't buying into the threat from renewables
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Markets
A year in: U.S. stock market under Trump's shadow
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
North Korea
Whisky stash raises bootlegging suspicions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 2 hours

ConocoPhillips aims to spend $5.5 bln/year for rest of decade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and natural gas producer, said on Wednesday it would spend $5.5 billion annually for the rest of the decade on capital projects as long as oil prices stay above $50 per barrel.

The Houston-based company also said it expects to pay off more than $4.6 billion of debt by 2020, reducing its debt load to $15 billion. Continuing a theme of focusing on profits and not production, ConocoPhillips said it would generate a 20 percent cash return on capital employed by the end of the decade. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.