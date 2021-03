March 31 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips said on Wednesday it expects production in the first quarter to be 29.3% higher than the previous quarter.

The top independent U.S. oil producer forecast production of 1.47 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 1.49 million boepd, which included an about 50,000 boepd hit from the cold storm that swept Texas in February.