Bonds News
November 19, 2019 / 2:05 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

ConocoPhillips targets $50 bln of free cash flow over next decade

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips unveiled its 10-year plan on Tuesday and said it would target free cash flow of about $50 billion with annual capital expenditures averaging less than $7 billion over the next decade.

The largest U.S. independent crude producer also forecast annual production growth averaging more than 3% and said it expects to spend about $20 billion on dividends and $30 billion in share buybacks in 10 years. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below