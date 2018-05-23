Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo cargoes -source

May 23 (Reuters) - A court in Aruba on Wednesday lifted the seizures of two oil cargoes that ConocoPhillips sought as part of a move to satisfy a $2 billion arbitration award over the nationalization of its projects in Venezuela, according to a source familiar with the decision.

Aruba’s Court of the First Instance said the owner of a crude cargo and a fuel cargo off Aruba was not Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA but its U.S. subsidiary Citgo Petroleum. (Reporting by Sailu Urribarri and Marianna Parraga; Editing by Tom Brown)