Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo's Aruba terminal -sources

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips has brought court actions to seize at least two cargoes of crude and fuel near a terminal operated by PDVSA subsidiary Citgo Petroleum in Aruba, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Conoco is aggressively moving to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award issued last month by the International Chamber of Commerce over Venezuela’s 2007 expropriation of two projects in the South American nation.