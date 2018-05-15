FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 7:10 PM / in an hour

Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo's Aruba terminal -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips has brought court actions to seize at least two cargoes of crude and fuel near a terminal operated by PDVSA subsidiary Citgo Petroleum in Aruba, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

Conoco is aggressively moving to enforce a $2 billion arbitration award issued last month by the International Chamber of Commerce over Venezuela’s 2007 expropriation of two projects in the South American nation.

Reporting by Sailu Urribarri and Marianna Parraga; editing by Jonathan Oatis

