May 10, 2018 / 7:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS, May 10 (Reuters) - Venezuela on Thursday rejected moves by U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips to seize state oil company PDVSA’s oil inventories and other assets in the Caribbean to collect on a $2 billion arbitration award.

In its first official comments since Reuters revealed Conoco’s actions over the weekend, Venezuela’s leftist government said PDVSA wanted to solve the dispute through “legal and peaceful” means, and suggested PDVSA was ready to pay.

PDVSA “is committed to honoring the decisions stemming from the arbitration award,” the Oil Ministry said in a series of tweets. (Reporting by Deisy Buitrago and Corina Pons Writing by Alexandra Ulmer Editing by Leslie Adler)

