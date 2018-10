HOUSTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer ConocoPhillips on Thursday said it received $345 million in cash and commodities last quarter from Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA under an arbitration settlement.

The proceeds were part of a first installment under a deal to satisfy a $2 billion arbitration award Conoco won earlier this year over broken oil contracts in the South American country more than a decade ago. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams)