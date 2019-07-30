Company News
July 30 (Reuters)

ConocoPhillips adjusted profit falls 11.6%

July 30 (Reuters) - Independent oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips reported an 11.6% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hit by weaker crude prices.

Adjusted earnings fell to $1.14 billion, or $1.01 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.29 billion, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding Libya, rose to 1.29 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), an increase of 79,000 boepd from a year earlier. (Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

