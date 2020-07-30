ConocoPhillips posts adjusted loss on coronavirus-led oil price plunge

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips reported a quarterly adjusted loss on Thursday, as coronavirus-induced lockdowns sapped demand for fuel and crushed crude prices.

Adjusted net loss stood at $994 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with earnings of $1.14 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier

Total production, excluding Libya, fell to 981,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down 309,000 boepd, as the company curtailed its output when prices fell.