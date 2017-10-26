FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ConocoPhillips swings to quarterly profit as oil prices rise
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
China Party Congress 2017
In China's flagship paper, Xi gets Mao-like prominence
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
Politics
Americans want a bipartisan fix for Obamacare: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ConocoPhillips swings to quarterly profit as oil prices rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil producer, said on Thursday it swung to a third-quarter profit helped by rising crude prices and cost cuts.

The company also lowered its 2017 capital budget by 10 percent to $4.5 billion.

Conoco posted earnings of $420 million, or 34 cents per share, compared to a loss of $1.04 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the year-ago period. Production fell 23 percent to 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, due in part to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.