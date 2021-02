Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer ConocoPhillips on Tuesday posted a smaller loss than the previous quarter, as crude oil prices recovered from their pandemic-driven lows.

The company’s adjusted loss shrank to $201 million, or 19 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $331 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)