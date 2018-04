JOHANNESBURG, April 5 (Reuters) - South African glass bottle maker Consol is preparing to float on the Johannesburg bourse, it said on Thursday, returning to public markets after more than a decade in the hands of private equity groups.

Consol, which also operates in Kenya and Nigeria, was taken private in 2007 by a consortium of private equity investors led by Brait Private Equity. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Jason Neely)