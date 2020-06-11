Company News
June 11, 2020 / 3:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Union issues strike authorization for New York Con Edison workers

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) Local 1-2 said on Wednesday its members working at New York energy company Consolidated Edison Inc have voted to issue a strike authorization as it negotiates a new labor agreement with the company.

Local had been in contract talks for some weeks and is looking to avoid a labor action when the current contract expires on June 20, UWUA Local 1-2 President James Shillitto said in a statement. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below