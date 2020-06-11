Union issues strike authorization for New York Con Edison workers

June 11 (Reuters) - Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) Local 1-2 said on Wednesday its members working at New York energy company Consolidated Edison Inc have voted to issue a strike authorization as it negotiates a new labor agreement with the company.

Local had been in contract talks for some weeks and is looking to avoid a labor action when the current contract expires on June 20, UWUA Local 1-2 President James Shillitto said in a statement. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)