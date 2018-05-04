FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 4, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French building materials group Consolis prepares autumn float -sources

Dasha Afanasieva, Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned French building materials company Consolis is preparing for a stock market flotation in the European autumn as is hopes to take advantage of robust equities markets and a rebound of the French construction industry, sources close to the matter said.

Consolis owner Bain Capital has asked Rothschild to act as advisor on the initial public offering, which may value the company at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), including debt, they said.

Bain and Rothschild declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8361 euros) (Editing by Tom Sims)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.