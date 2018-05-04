French building materials group Consolis prepares autumn float -sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Private equity-owned French building materials company Consolis is preparing for a stock market flotation in the European autumn as is hopes to take advantage of robust equities markets and a rebound of the French construction industry, sources close to the matter said.

Consolis owner Bain Capital has asked Rothschild to act as advisor on the initial public offering, which may value the company at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), including debt, they said.

Bain and Rothschild declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8361 euros) (Editing by Tom Sims)