Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corona beer maker Constellation Brands’ Chief Executive Officer Rob Sands will step down in March and be replaced by the company’s President Bill Newlands, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Sands will remain involved in the company as executive chairman, he told the newspaper in an interview here

