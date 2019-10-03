Brewer Constellation Brands net sales rise

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported a 2% rise in second-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its beers Corona Premier and Modelo Especial.

Net loss attributable to the company was $525.2 million, or $2.77 per Class A share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with a profit of $1.15 billion, or $5.87 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $2.34 billion from $2.30 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)