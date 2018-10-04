FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Corona beer maker Constellation's quarterly sales top estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Constellation Brands Inc reported second-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, driven by demand for its Corona and Modelo beers during the summer.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.15 billion, or $5.87 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31, from $501.6 million, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 10.1 percent to $2.30 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.25 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

