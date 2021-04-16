9th Circuit upholds Calif. ban on insuring against consumer-protection actions

The constitutional right to retain a lawyer in civil actions does not include the right to have an insurance company pick up the tab, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday in a coverage dispute between the owner of the California-based Curacao retail chain against its insurer, Starr Indemnity and Liability Co. The decision upholds a California law that bans insurers from covering or providing a defense against actions by the attorney general to enforce the state’s Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3xa4lpg