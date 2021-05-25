Online customer tracker raises French tech record $500 million -report

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - French startup Contentsquare, which helps companies analyse their online customers’ surfing habits, raised $500 million from SoftBank Vision Fund 2, newspaper Les Echos reported on Tuesday, saying that was a record for the French tech ecosystem.

The new funding round values the company, founded in 2012 by Frenchman Jonathan Cherki, at $2.8 billion. The company has developed software that analyses a customer’s mouse movements on a screen or tracks the time spent on a page.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many customers to buy online as shops were shut down, has boosted Contentsquare, whose founder now lives in New York, Les Echos said. The company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michel Rose in Paris Editing by Matthew Lewis)