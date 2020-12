Dec 16 (Reuters) - Shares of ContextLogic Inc, which does business as Wish, fell more than 5% in their debut on Wednesday after the e-commerce firm raised $1.1 billion in its stock market launch.

The company’s shares opened at $22.75 on the Nasdaq, below its initial public offering price of $24 apiece. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)