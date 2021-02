FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - German automotive parts maker Continental AG will not propose any dividend for 2020 because it had chalked up a net loss for the year, it said on Friday.

The company, which is due to release preliminary full-year results on March 9, added that it remained committed to a mid-term dividend policy of paying out 15-30% of net income to shareholders. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by David Goodman )