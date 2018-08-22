UPDATE 2-Continental AG cuts outlook on higher costs, warranty claims

* Continental shares fall 10 pct on lowered forecast

* Continental says costs up due to transition to electric cars

* Lower demand for tires blamed for lower 2018 outlook (Adds industry context)

By Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT, Aug 22 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG slashed its 2018 sales and margin outlook, citing lower revenue expectations, higher costs for developing hybrid and electric car technologies, and unspecified warranty claims, sending its shares down 14 percent.

Continental’s warning comes as Daimler and Volkswagen as well as rival car supplier Valeo also warned on full-year profits, blaming tariffs and the onset of new emissions tests for denting demand.

Continental said that it expects consolidated sales of about 46 billion euros ($52.6 billion) and an adjusted operating margin of more than 9 percent for the full year. The cut comes ahead of a Nov. 8 publication date for third-quarter results.

Shares in Continental dropped to a nine-year low on the news as the carmaker had previously forecast consolidated sales of about 47 billion euros and an adjusted operating margin of more than 10 percent for 2018.

On Aug. 2, Continental had said it expected a strong final quarter in 2018 based on guidance that had already been lowered in May.

Continental said its original equipment business had fallen short of expectations, especially in Europe and China in the Automotive divisions, as well as in the ContiTech division where costs rose due to the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Weak demand in the tire market has also led to lower sales expectations, the company said on Wednesday.

The adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBIT) margin for the Automotive Group will be about 7 percent in 2018, rather than a forecast 8.5 percent, Continental said.

The auto industry is struggling to adapt vehicles to meet the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Duty Vehicles Test Procedure, known as WLTP, which takes effect from September.

The new WLTP standards have already caused a slowdown in sales for carmakers including Volkswagen, which has rented space to store some of the 250,000 vehicles that may be caught up in testing delays.

In July, Continental announced a broad restructuring and said it will list its Powertrain unit as early as mid-2019 in response to far-reaching shifts in the auto industry towards electric and self-driving technologies. ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Louise Heavens and Kirsten Donovan)