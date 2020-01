Jan 14 (Reuters) - Continental Gold Inc said on Tuesday independent proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have urged the Canadian miner’s shareholders to vote in favour of the takeover offer from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd .

Zijin in December agreed to buy Continental Gold for C$1.3 billion. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)