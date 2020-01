Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Continental Gold Inc said on Tuesday its shareholders have voted in favour of a C$1.3 billion ($989.19 million) takeover offer from China’s Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd .

Continental Gold had earlier said independent proxy advisery firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis urged its shareholders to support the deal. ($1 = 1.3142 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)