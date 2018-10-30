Germany's Continental hires Byton's Dirk Abendroth as chief tech officer

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Continental said on Tuesday it had hired Dirk Abendroth, a former BMW executive now employed at Chinese carmaker Byton, to become chief technology officer at the German auto supplier’s Automotive division.

Abendroth will be responsible for technology trend scouting, research and development, and combining Continental’s autonomous driving and connected mobility efforts.

“With our combined Automotive research and development unit, we will intensify our cooperation across the organisation,” Continental Chief Executive Elmar Degenhard said in a statement. “The opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and new wireless technologies across all business units are being examined here, as well as technologies for autonomous vehicles such as robo-taxis,” Continental said.

Abendroth will join the Continental Automotive Group on January 1, 2019, the Hanover-based company said.

Prior to joining Byton, Abendroth led the development of electric drives at BMW. (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Edmund Blair)