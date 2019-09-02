Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 2, 2019 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Continental readies Powertrain spin-off in addition to listing

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Auto supplier Continental on Monday said it would prepare a spin-off of its powertrain division as an alternative to a potential partial listing of the unit.

“The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to consider a spin-off of up to 100% of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO,” the company said in a statement.

In April the Hanover, Germany-based company pushed back plans for a stock market listing of its powertrain division and said an IPO depended on the recovery of the auto market.

Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Tassilo Hummel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below