Continental readies Powertrain spin-off in addition to listing

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Auto supplier Continental on Monday said it would prepare a spin-off of its powertrain division as an alternative to a potential partial listing of the unit.

“The Executive Board of Continental AG has decided to consider a spin-off of up to 100% of the Powertrain division with subsequent listing as an additional alternative to the potential partial IPO,” the company said in a statement.

In April the Hanover, Germany-based company pushed back plans for a stock market listing of its powertrain division and said an IPO depended on the recovery of the auto market.