Aug 6 (Reuters) - Independent shale producer Continental Resources on Tuesday said it will decrease the number of rigs it operates in Oklahoma to 12 from 19 this year, citing improved productivity.

“The key thing here is it emphasizes our efficiency gains we’ve received from our rigs,” Continental President Jack Stark said during an earnings call with investors. The company has not reduced the number of wells it plans to drill, he said. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Jonathan Oatis)