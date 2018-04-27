Continental open to all options in structural review -CEO

HANOVER, Germany, April 27 (Reuters) - Continental is open to all options in reviewing its corporate structure, its chief executive said, as the automotive supplier ponders ways to respond to technology changes and become more nimble.

The auto parts and tyre maker has been in talks with banks about a possible overhaul of its diversified two-group structure, and Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart said on Friday at the annual general meeting that details can be expected by mid-2018.

Mergers with other firms are not part of the deliberations, the CEO said. (Reporting by Jan Schwartz. Writing by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Edward Taylor)