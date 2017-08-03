FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
Continental Q2 profit falls, raises FY sales outlook
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
Business
U.S. shale oil producers can't shake impulse to keep pumping
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 3, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 21 hours ago

Continental Q2 profit falls, raises FY sales outlook

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Continental's second-quarter adjusted operating profit fell 10 percent as the auto parts maker raised spending on production and R&D capacities, but the company slightly lifted its sales outlook on growing demand for electric-car components.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined to 1.16 billion euros ($1.37 billion), near the low-end forecast of 1.15 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

But the world's second-largest automotive supplier raised its full-year sales guidance by 500 million euros to more than 44 billion euros and stood by its profit forecast which includes an adjusted EBIT margin target of 10.5 percent.

Continental, which makes driver-assistance technology, fuel-injection systems and vehicle tyres, said it expects about 450 million euros in raw material cost headwinds until the end of the year, 50 million euros less than previously forecast.

$1 = 0.8442 euros Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.