FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2018 / 8:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Continental may carve out powertrain business in revamp -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, April 27 (Reuters) - Continental may separate out its powertrain business into an independent entity, its top executive said on Friday, as the automotive supplier ponders a new corporate structure to adjust to technology changes and become more nimble.

“We are further expanding our competitive powertrain business,” Chief Executive Elmar Degenhart told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting.

“That could mean we partially separate out the business as an autonomous organisation,” he said. “We are giving this (entity) more entrepreneurial freedom.”

The auto parts and tyre maker has been in talks with banks about a possible overhaul of its diversified two-group structure and is expected to provide details on the plans by mid-2018.

Reporting by Jan Schwartz Writing by Andreas Cremer Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.